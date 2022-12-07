SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man dies from suspected overdose, police say

A Rochester man has become the third suspected overdose death at a Rochester apartment this month. Toxicology reports have yet to be completed to determine cause of death and the investigation is

RPD - Death Investigation
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 07, 2022 09:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 58-year-old Rochester man was found deceased in his apartment on the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man is the third person to die in that apartment this month. The bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a different 58-year-old man were found in the apartment last week.

Police suspect the deaths are related to overdoses and are waiting on toxicology reports to determine the cause of death.

The newest death was discovered by the man's landlord who agreed to check on the man after speaking to the man's social worker. Signs of drug use, specifically paraphernalia, was found at the scene Tuesday. No signs of drug use were discovered in the apartment following the discovery of the previous pair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The social worker discovered the two bodies last week while dropping off supplies at the man's apartment.

Police found no signs of violence following the discovery of all three bodies.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Iowa woman charged depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Mindy Jo Jones, 42, of Iowa, is accused of stealing and depositing over $37,000 worth of checks into her personal and business bank accounts.
December 07, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 07, 2022 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Survey shows 55% of voters would approve levy increase for Rochester Public Schools
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 07, 2022 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Juggling at Bear Cave Intermediate School
Local
Stewartville students are juggling a lot right now — literally
When a student reaches the threshold of either 10 or 50 tosses, they celebrate by ringing the gong. It's not unlike the tiny tinkling of a bell every time an angel earns its wings.
December 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer