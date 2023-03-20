Rochester man dies of suspected overdose, police say

ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man was found deceased around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, March 20, 2023, of a suspected overdose, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD:

The man was found deceased by his roommate Sunday morning in their residence on the 200 block of 18th Street Southwest.

Police suspect the man died of an overdose and an autopsy for the official cause of death is pending.