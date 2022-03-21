Rochester man duped out of $400 in cash app scam

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man trying to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace was duped out of $400 after falling prey to a cash app scam.

Rochester police took a report on March 14 from a 63-year-old man who had been scammed out of $400. Capt. Casey Moilanen said this is at least the second incidence of this type of scam in recent weeks.

The man had posted on an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by an individual who said they wanted to buy the item and would use the cash app Zelle to send the payment, so the man and the so-called buyer exchanged emails.

A short time later, the seller received an email he believed to be from Zelle that said the buyer would need to send an additional $400 to upgrade the seller's account to a business account. The email also stated that the seller would have to refund the buyer the upgrade fee. The seller than received a second email saying the buyer had made the payments and the payments would be processed. The seller then sent the buyer $400.

The Rochester man realized a short time later that he had been scammed.