News | Local

Rochester man enters not guilty pleas in five cases

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Aug. 24, to a combined total of 60 felonies spread across five cases in Olmsted County District Court.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin mug
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin
Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts
August 24, 2021
The Rochester man charged with a combined 60 felonies spread across five cases pleaded not guilty Tuesday and asked for a jury trial.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to 60 charges, which include 13 counts of possession of pornographic work, 21 counts of use of a minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, one count of dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor, 21 counts of possession of pornographic work of a person younger than 13, and four counts of soliciting a juvenile.

All the cases stem from January 2021 search warrants executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint, and Pichurin's laptop was taken. He is alleged to have exchanged sexually explicit text messages and images with young girls.

A next court date has not been scheduled.

