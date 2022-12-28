99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester man facing attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head

The man told law enforcement she shot herself. Police say the angle and position of the bullet wound makes that unlikely.

December 28, 2022 02:59 PM
ROCHESTER — The toddler-aged children of a woman shot in the head were left with her body for 16 hours inside their Rochester residence on Christmas Eve, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court. Prosecutors say her boyfriend pulled the trigger.

Phillip Eugene Turner, 34, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, all felonies, in connection with the shooting.

He appeared before District Judge Christina Stevens on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, where he was ordered held on $1 million dollar bail or bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10, 2023.

He is accused of shooting the 37-year-old woman in the head and leaving her body in her residence with her two children, ages 5 and 2. He initially told police during an interview that she committed suicide but law enforcement points to evidence that contradicts that claim.

"As of the evening of December 27, 2022, victim was still alive, but she was unconscious, her condition was grave, and her prognosis was uncertain," reads part of the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint and law enforcement:

Rochester police responded to a call from the estranged father of the woman's two children. The man was supposed to meet the mother of his two children that morning to pick them up, but the woman didn’t show up and he couldn’t get a hold of her.

Officers tried to call her and didn’t make contact with her, so they went to her apartment on the 500 block of 19th Street Northwest.

A 5-year-old answered the door and told officers that their mom was dead. A 2-year-old child was also in the home. Officers found the 37-year-old woman unconscious, but still alive, in the bedroom. No gun was found in the apartment, though police found one spent shell casing and one live round for a .380 caliber gun.

Turner and the woman both worked at a northwest Rochester pizza restaurant and were dating.

Video surveillance shows Turner arriving at her apartment around 1 a.m. Dec. 24 and left around 7:55 p.m.

He was arrested Dec. 25 after officer staked out the residence of a woman with whom he shares a child.

A magazine with .380 caliber ammunition was located on Turner and a K-9 tracked his movement from the back of the residence to a snowbank, which contained a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol in a white plastic bag.

Turner initially denied being at the woman's apartment Christmas Eve but later admitted to being there.

He said he drank some alcohol and left to go spend Christmas at the residence he was found near. He said he left the residence after learning that law enforcement was looking for him and dropped his handgun into the snow when he noticed police in the area.

The woman took his handgun and shot herself in a suicide attempt, Turner told police during an interview, but later backtracked and said he didn't know what happened.

Police claim that's unlikely due to the bullet wound being on her non-dominant hand side and at a downward angle.

"Turner's equivocal claim of suicide is also inconsistent with his failure to seek assistance for victim or her children, even anonymously, in the approximately 21 hours before Turner's arrest at approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022," reads part of the complaint.

