Rochester man facing charges for recklessly driving under the influence and threatening to kill girlfriend

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Rochester man is facing multiple charges in Olmsted County District Court after he allegedly drove recklessly while under the influence of drugs and threatened to kill his girlfriend over the weekend.

Charles Harrison Hadler was ordered to be held on a $20,000 bail or bond with no conditions during a hearing before District Judge Kathy Wallace on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

He is charged with felony terroristic threats and several misdemeanor charges related to driving while under the influence and domestic assault.

Hadler was arrested Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, and is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hadler spent the night of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, smoking one to two blue pills labeled M30 before getting into an argument with his girlfriend while the pair were in a vehicle. The two are both without housing. Blue pills stamped with M30 have often been found to be counterfeit clorazepate pills containing fentanyl.

Following the argument, Hadler began to drive between 70 and 90 miles per hour along the frontage road of U.S. Highway 52, and he drove through stoplights at the intersection of 19th Street Northwest.

The girlfriend, fearing for her safety, grabbed the vehicle's wheel and crashed into a parked car.

Hadler then assessed the damage to their vehicle and got back into the car where he grabbed the woman's hair and began shaking her head while berating her.

He then got back out of the car and the woman locked the doors. Hadler was able to get in through the vehicle's hatchback and told her he was going to "slit her throat."

The woman grabbed a knife in the car to prevent Hadler from getting to it, but he pulled her out of the vehicle.

A bystander saw the incident unfold and stopped Hadler, who had pinned the woman to the ground.

Hadler told law enforcement that he had used controlled substances earlier and that he drives fast when he's upset. He denied hurting the woman.

He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and a sample of his blood, obtained through a search warrant, was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.