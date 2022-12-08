Rochester man facing charges related to threatening to kill wife

ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill his estranged wife, according to charges filed Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Emmanuel Medina Valdez is facing two felony charges of terroristic threats, one felony charge of stalking and harassment, a gross misdemeanor. He appeared before District Judge Jospeh Chase on Thursday and was ordered released on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the victim. A domestic abuse no contact order was also ordered by Chase on Thursday.

Valdez is expected to appear next in court Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at a southwest Rochester restaurant Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in response to a call for service.

Upon arrival they observed a vehicle parked in front of the restaurant that began to do a "burn out" with the vehicle's tires for about a minute. The driver, Valdez, exited the vehicle and officers made contact with him.

Valdez's wife, who initially made the call to law enforcement, told officers that Valdez has threatened her and her family multiple times since a June 2022 separation between the pair.

The threats included burning down her house with her and her children inside of it and threatening to kill her several different times.

She also told law enforcement that he had called her numerous times and showed up at her place of employment.

Officers arrested Valdez and Thursday afternoon, he is listed as being in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Valdez denied making any threats to the woman but told police that he had called her multiple times and showed up at her work. He also told law enforcement that he did "burn out" his tires in the restaurant's parking lot.