News | Local

Rochester man facing dozens of felonies in district court pleads guilty in federal court Tuesday

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin was charged in U.S. District Court in Minnesota with production of child pornography.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin mug
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 07, 2021 04:16 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester man charged with dozens of felonies for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with minors pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to producing child pornography.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk announced in a news release Tuesday.

RELATED: Rochester man enters not guilty pleas in five cases

A federal information sheet was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Aug. 20 alleging that Pichurin "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce" a girl between the ages of 9 and 10 years old at the time to "engage in sexually explicit conduct," the information sheet states.

Pichurin lied about his age in the exchanges with the girl, and "admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than twenty minors," the news release states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting U.S. Attorney Folk called the crime "a particularly egregious case involving an adult using popular social media apps to prey on and exploit dozens of children."

Pichurin has been charged with 60 felonies, spread across five cases in Olmsted County District Court. All of those cases stem from January 2021 search warrants executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint and Pichurin's laptop was taken. He has pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

He is sentenced to be scheduled in U.S. District Court on Jan. 4, 2022. His conditions of release were not noted in his federal court case.

In Olmsted County, Pichurin had been released on bail with conditions that he submit to GPS monitoring and not have contact with anyone younger than 18. It was not immediately known if the federal case would impact the district court cases.

If you know of any child who may have been a victim of exploitation, please call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or visit NCMEC’s website at www.missingkids.com.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
