News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man facing felony firearm charge following incident

Gavel court crime stock
Law enforcement officers stage on Pahama Court Northwest in Rochester after receiving a report Friday afternoon, May 13, 2022, of possible gunfire in the area.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 18, 2022 02:54 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was ordered to surrender all firearms in his possession after he was charged with illegally possessing them following a domestic incident the week before.

Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, on charges of felony possession of any type of firearm/ammunition by an ineligible person and misdemeanor domestic assault.

At the hearing, Judge Kathy Wallace set unconditional bail at $200,000 and conditional bail at $50,000. Court records indicate Moulton posted bail that same day. Moulton was also ordered to surrender all firearms in his possession.

Rochester police were called around 11:05 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, to a residence in the 1500 block of Pahama Court Northwest. At least one person reported hearing a single gunshot. It was initially believed that a woman had fired a rifle at a man.

"Once at the scene, officers learned from multiple witnesses that a Dodge Charger pulled up to the house, there was a gunshot, and then the Dodge Charger took off quickly," according to the criminal complaint.

The incident drew a large police presence to the residence as officers surrounded the home and attempted to make contact with the woman through a public announcement system as well as phone calls.

About 30 minutes later, the woman exited the residence and it was determined the woman was the alleged victim. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the woman told officers she accidentally fired a shot into the ground during an argument with Moulton. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation.

Moulton was not at the residence when officers arrived.

With the woman's consent, officers searched the home, garage and vehicles and "found a loaded AR-15 rifle containing green-tipped armor-piercing rounds," the criminal complaint states.

Officers also found a black Remington bolt-action rifle, two handgun magazines — one empty and one containing live rounds — a Glock-style handgun with no serial number, a short-barreled AR-15 rifle that did not have a serial number and three loaded black Glock-style handgun magazines.

Moulton was located later that evening and arrested for weapons possession and domestic assault. Inside the vehicle he was believe to have driven, officers found a live .22 caliber round as well a live 9 mm round and a loaded 9 mm magazine, a spent 9 mm round and a Glock 42 gun case containing seven rounds of .380 caliber bullets.

Moulton is ineligible to possess a firearm due to a 2002 conviction of terroristic threats, according to court records. The 32-year-old woman reportedly involved in the incident is also ineligible to possess firearms due to a previous conviction, according to Moilanen.

Moulton's next court date is scheduled for May 26.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
