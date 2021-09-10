SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester man facing new charge for allegedly cutting off GPS monitor, leaving state

William Lee Carter, 32, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony escape from custody.

William Lee Carter
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 10, 2021 03:22 PM
A Rochester man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender was sent back to state prison after he reportedly cut his GPS monitor and fled the state.

The man, William Lee Carter, 32, is now facing a new criminal charge in Olmsted County District Court as a result of his alleged actions.

Carter was released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody on June 1 into intensive supervised release. Carter, who was living at a halfway house in Southeast Rochester, was ordered to wear a GPS bracelet.

The criminal complaint alleged that Carter cut off and removed his GPS bracelet on July 9, 2021. He was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s deputies in Columbia, S.C., on July 12. He was reportedly found hiding in a closet in a home there.

Cater was extradited to Minnesota and sent back to state prison.

A hearing date on the new charge — felony escape from custody — has not yet been scheduled.

Carter pleaded guilty on May 26, 2011, in Olmsted County District Court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was sentenced by Judge Jodi Williamson to 144 months in state prison. In Minnesota, a person must serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison, and can serve up to the remaining third on supervised release.

