Rochester man found dead outside apartment building Saturday

ROCHESTER – A 19-year-old man was found dead outside of an apartment building in Rochester Saturday, Nov. 19.

At around 11:40 a.m., a resident of the building called 911 and reported that they opened up their blinds and thought a deceased person was lying on the ground outside.

Rochester police responded to the building in the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast and found a deceased man outside, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man had a single gunshot wound to the head and a gun was recovered near the body. Moilanen said it appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.