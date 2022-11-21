SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man found dead outside apartment building Saturday

Rochester police responded to the building in the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast and found a deceased man outside.

RPD - Death Investigation
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 21, 2022 11:09 AM
ROCHESTER – A 19-year-old man was found dead outside of an apartment building in Rochester Saturday, Nov. 19.

At around 11:40 a.m., a resident of the building called 911 and reported that they opened up their blinds and thought a deceased person was lying on the ground outside.

Rochester police responded to the building in the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast and found a deceased man outside, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man had a single gunshot wound to the head and a gun was recovered near the body. Moilanen said it appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
