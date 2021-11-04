SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man found with more than 200 pounds of marijuana pleads guilty

Jeffrey James Lawstuen, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to an amended charge of first-degree drug sales.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 04, 2021 09:21 AM
The Rochester man found with more than 220 pounds of marijuana in 2018 has pleaded guilty to first-degree drug sales.

Jeffrey James Lawstuen, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court to an amended charge of first-degree drug sales.

He also admitted that he possessed a firearm in connection to the offense. A joint sentencing recommendation of 65 months in prison was presented to the court. Three other felony charges will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Lawstuen was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2018, in the area of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 63. Police had been monitoring Lawstuen’s movements in the days leading up to his arrest as police determined he was in Redding, Calif., an area known "be the largest production area for marijuana in the United States," the complaint read. Officers continued to monitor Lawstuen’s movements as he made his way back from California, noting stops in Nevada and Wyoming.

When police stopped Lawstuen in Minnesota, they found a box in the back of the pickup he was in containing 12 sealed packages of suspected marijuana, each weighing between 18 and 22 pounds totaling approximately 227 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawstuen pleaded guilty in two other cases and a third is likely to be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea.

In a case from October 2020 out of Mower County, Lawstuen pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession. Two other felony charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

In a case from June 2021, Lawstuen pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug sales.

Sentences imposed in all of the cases would be concurrent with one another, according to the plea document.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10.

