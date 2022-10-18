Rochester man gets 41 months for fatal December 2020 crash

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to being under the influence when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a 24-year-old woman in December 2020, was sentenced to 41 months in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

District Judge Christina Stevens also ordered Matthew Robert Shaver, 29, to complete 600 hours of community work service in a way that would benefit the victim. Shaver entered a Norgaard plea in September, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

Joharmi Rubio, 24, died as a result of injuries she suffered in the Dec. 19, 2020 crash. Court documents say she "suffered significant trauma from the crash." She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On that day, Rochester police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 18th Avenue Northwest and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest. Based on crash reconstruction, officers determined that Shaver was southbound on 18th Avenue Northwest in his 2016 Jeep Wrangler and 27-year-old Luis Rubio Lunar was in his 2018 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Crimson Ridge Drive. Lunar stopped at the intersection and then turned right to head southbound on 18th Avenue.

Police determined that Shaver struck the rear end of Lunar's vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaver was traveling 107 mph just two seconds before the crash, according to the criminal complaint. The posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Both men were taken to the hospital for medical treatment and blood samples were taken from both. Shaver was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.155. Lunar had no measurable amount of alcohol in his system, the complaint states. Rubio was a passenger in Lunar's car.