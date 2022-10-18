Rochester man gets over 6 years for St. Paul arson cases

MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester man was sentenced to 78 months in prison Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in U.S. District Court for setting fire to multiple St. Paul buildings in May 2020.

Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release by Senior Judge David S. Doty. He was also ordered to pay $39,028 in restitution. Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Feb. 24, 2022.

Felan had fled to Mexico to evade arrest, but was located and returned by Mexican authorities following an anonymous tip on Feb. 15, 2021.

Felan was accused of setting fire to a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear story, all of which are located on University Avenue in St. Paul.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melinda A. Williams and Emily A. Polachek prosecuted the case.