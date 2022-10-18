We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man gets over 6 years for St. Paul arson cases

Jose Angel Felan, Jr., 36, was accused of setting fire to a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear store, all of which are located on University Avenue in St. Paul.

Jose Felan Jr.
Jose Felan Jr.
Contributed / Sherburne County Jail
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 18, 2022 03:49 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester man was sentenced to 78 months in prison Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in U.S. District Court for setting fire to multiple St. Paul buildings in May 2020.

Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release by Senior Judge David S. Doty. He was also ordered to pay $39,028 in restitution. Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Feb. 24, 2022.

Felan had fled to Mexico to evade arrest, but was located and returned by Mexican authorities following an anonymous tip on Feb. 15, 2021.

Felan was accused of setting fire to a Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School and the 7 Mile Sportswear story, all of which are located on University Avenue in St. Paul.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melinda A. Williams and Emily A. Polachek prosecuted the case.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
