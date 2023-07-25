Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Rochester man given 10 years probation for possessing child sexual abuse material

An investigation by the Rochester Police Department found the man was in possession of several sexual abuse videos of children under 6 years old.

Dennis Michael Jackson Jr.
Today at 9:24 AM

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester man was ordered to register as a predatory offender and serve 10 years of supervised probation for possessing several videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Dennis Michael Jackson Jr., appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase in Olmsted County District Court Monday, July 25. Chase ordered Jackson to successfully complete an outpatient sex offender treatment program and barred him from accessing the internet without approval.

Jackson was also sentenced to three days in jail but Chase credited him with time served. Jackson is also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with children unless authorities approve it and must submit to electronic home monitoring.

Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other similar charges

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with RPD began to look into Jackson on July 5, 2022, following a cybertip of reported child sexual abuse material, specifically four GIFs that depicted the sexual abuse of children under 6 years old.

Data submitted from Verizon Wireless in response to a subpoena connected Jackson to the account with the suspect CSAM.

Dennis Michael Jackson Jr. complaint
The criminal complaint against Dennis Michael Jackson Jr. alleges that he had more than 20 images or videos depicting the sexual abuse of children under 6 years old.
Contributed / Olmsted County Attorney's Office

Officers executed a search warrant of Jackson's residence and electronic devices on Aug. 31, 2022. Police found more than 20 videos or images of CSAM on Jackson's cell phone.

Jackson admitted to law enforcement that he became infatuated with CSAM and had been seeking it out for at least six years.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
