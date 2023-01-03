99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man given 12 days jail for sexual assault against disabled man

The man told police he knew the other man was developmentally delayed when he sexually assaulted him over the course of an hour in 2021.

Daniel Robert Keal
Daniel Robert Keal.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 03, 2023 09:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 59-year-old Rochester man was given 12 days in jail and five years of probation last week in Olmsted County District Court for a 2021 sexual assault of a disabled man.

Daniel Robert Keal pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in September as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Keal appeared before District Judge Christian Stevens on Dec. 29, 2022, and was ordered to complete a sex offender program, register as a predatory offender and have no unsupervised contact with juveniles or vulnerable adults. Stevens also ordered Keal to abstain from sexually explicit material and barred him from using the internet without approval.

He was previously convicted of three counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 1999 in Olmsted County.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Keal sexually assaulted a developmentally delayed man who needs 24-hour care on Dec. 10, 2021. He told an officer with the Rochester Police Department that the man wanted the incident to occur but that the man was scared and thought that Keal might hurt him.

He told police that he knew the man was disabled.

Keal threatened to kick the man in the groin if he told staff what happened, the man reported to RPD. The sexual assault lasted about an hour.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Arrested Rochester man found with 125 pills of suspected fentanyl
A Rochester man was found with 125 pills of suspected fentanyl, 9.4 grams of cocaine and 106 grams of marijuana.
January 03, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20221230_102023.jpg
Health
New Rochester spa uses cryotherapy to promote health and relieve pain
Three Rochester entrepreneurs — Grady Pyburn, Marshall Bakken and A.J. Hawkins - recently opened Nxtgen Cryotherapy & Spa to offer a variety of physical therapies, including cryotherapy.
January 03, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 25-31, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 03, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC_3548-Edit.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Put on a performance or plant yourself at home in Rochester this weekend
Open mic, live music and a basics on houseplants are just a few things to do in Rochester this weekend.
January 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed