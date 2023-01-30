6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man given 180 days in jail for raping girls

The victims were between 4 and 9 years old at the time. "There is no moving on or getting over it," one said in court.

Mohamed Bakari Shei
Mohamed Bakari Shei.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 30, 2023 05:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man will serve 180 days in jail and up to 30 years of probation in a case involving the rape of two juveniles girls in Olmsted County.

Mohamed Bakari Shei appeared before District Judge Jacob Allen Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for his sentencing hearing where multiple family members spoke about how Shei's actions affected them.

Shei was facing three different felony first-degree criminal conduct charges in two separate cases. His plea deal called for no prison time, a stay of adjudication and the dismissal of two out of three charges. If Shei completes his probation, all charges against him will be dismissed and will not be on his criminal record.

Also Read
First Student
Local
Rochester Public Schools announces bus-tracking app
Families will be able to see the approach of the vehicles taking their children to and from school. Nearly 1,000 users have already signed up for the online service.
January 30, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Bremer Bank
Local
Eyota will send Bremer Bank decision to voters
In a special election in May, voters will pass or fail a $400,000 municipal bond to finance the city's purchase of the former bank building, which would become the new city hall.
January 30, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Stockton - Winona County map.png
Local
Driver injured in Stockton collision Monday morning
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
January 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

One of the juveniles in this case was around 9 years old and the other juvenile was between 4 and 5 years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

"There is no moving on or getting over it, I've tried," one of Shei's survivors said while fighting back tears in court Monday. She broke down and cried following her statement to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

A family member described one of the juvenile survivors as a bubbly girl who loved to share with others, but following Shei's multiple sexual assaults, the juvenile became withdrawn and more reclusive.

The family member asked Shei to take responsibility for what he's done to his victims and to their families.

"Some day you will have to answer for this egregious act against a child," the family member said.

Shei was 15 and 16 years old at the time of the sexual assaults and he was initially charged in juvenile court in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his case was pushed back to the point that prosecutors would soon lose jurisdictional authority to prosecute the case.

Charges were dismissed against Shei in those cases but were soon refiled. Shei was then given a plea deal that included his stay of adjudication and no prison time in exchange for him not challenging certification in adult court, which allowed for his continued prosecution, according to Olmsted County Senior Attorney Thomas Gort.

Shei entered an Alford plea in December 2022, meaning that while he does not admit guilt, he admits that a jury would convict him based on the evidence.

Shei's lawyer, James McGeeney, argued that the court lacked the authority to impose any jail time, as that was not "the spirit" of the plea agreement and any jail sentence would be in violation of the agreement.

Allen ultimately disagreed with McGeeney's argument, pointing out that judges ordering stays of adjudication in drug cases routinely impose a 30-day jail sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope you heard what was said in this court today," Allen told Shei in court. "The conduct they described and the way it affected them should be something that haunts you."

With good behavior, Shei will serve, at most, 116 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. His jail sentence will begin Feb. 13, 2023. Shei was also ordered to undergo a sex offender program and complete 200 hours of community service.

He will not be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents:

A female juvenile reported to a Rochester police investigator in April 2020 that Shei first raped her on Mother's Day in 2018 at a Rochester residence. The juvenile would have been around 9 years old on that date. Shei would have been around 16 years old.

Shei told her that he would give her money for a book fair at school or buy her toys, the juvenile told police.

A different juvenile told an RPD investigator in June 2021 that Shei had raped her several times at the same residence during the same time period.

Shei denied to investigator that he had raped the juvenile.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Ben Gateno
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester guitarist Ben Gateno helps revive music from past masters
A deep dive into old blues recordings has led to creating books and videos on how that style of guitar playing came to be.
January 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
nucleus-radiopharma.jpg
Business
City asks for $220,000 state grant to support Mayo Clinic start-up
The City of Rochester is applying for the Minnesota Investment Fund grant “to assist with the start-up of Nucleus RadioPharma," which is a Mayo Clinic firm.
January 30, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
bridgemap.png
Local
MnDOT to hold information meeting on Austin bridge replacement project Tuesday
The public meeting will go over MnDOT's plan to replace or repair six bridges along I-90 by 2026.
January 30, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dr. Richard DeRemee
Local
A retired Mayo Clinic physician's last literary hurrah
Dr. Richard DeRemee's book of essays focuses on the medical system and the physician's loss of autonomy.
January 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle