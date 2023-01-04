Rochester man given probation for child sexual abuse images

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man was given five years of supervised probation Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court, for charges related to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Mohamad Kasim Rustem pleaded guilty to two felony charges of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14-years-old as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other identical charges.

The plea deal, terms of which were binding for the court, called for a stay of imposition with no additional jail time. Minnesota sentencing guidelines call for a stayed 24-month sentence for one count and a stayed 36-month sentence for the other.

If Rustem successfully completes his probation, his felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors, though the court reserves the right to order Rustem to prison if he violates his probation.

Rustem was ordered by District Judge Pamela King to attend a sex offender program, not use sexually explicit material or use the internet without approval. His sentencing conditions do not include having to register as a predatory offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rustem uploaded child sexual abuse material to the Google photos infrastructure in January and February of 2021.

The Rochester Police Department was notified via cyber tip from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in July 2021.

Law enforcement seized a laptop and cell phone during a December 2021 search warrant of Rustem's northeast Rochester residence.

Rustem told an investigator with RPD that he had downloaded internet pornography that may have accidentally included juveniles.

The cell phone seized from the search warrant was linked to an email address used to upload the child sexual abuse material.

The videos contained juveniles between 5 and 10 years old engaging in sexual acts.