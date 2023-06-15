Rochester man given probation for possessing child sexual abuse images

ROCHESTER — A 66-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to five years of probation for possessing child sexual abuse images during a hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

George Harland Giles appeared before District Court Judge Christina Stevens on Thursday, June 15, 2023, after he pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of pornographic work as part of a plea deal. As a part of the deal two other similar charges.

In accordance with the plea deal, Stevens ordered a stay of adjudication in the case, which means if Giles successfully completes probation, his charge will be dismissed.

Giles is also required to complete a sex offender treatment program and have no contact with minors or frequent locations where children congregate. He will also have to serve 100 hours of community service.

According to the complaint:

The Rochester Police Department received a cyber tip from Google in August 2021 regarding child sexual abuse material.

A subpoena to Charter Communications confirmed the IP address in the tip was in southwest Rochester and a Rochester police investigator found that Giles lived at that address.

In October 2021, a search warrant of Giles' residence turned up a computer tower containing 30 to 40 images of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The images Giles is charged with contain nude juveniles 10 to 13 years old performing various sexual acts.