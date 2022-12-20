SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for disseminating child sexual abuse material

Members of the BCA and RPD executed a search warrant at a Rochester residence in April 2022, finding a mobile phone with several explicit videos of juveniles between the ages of 4 and 10 years old.

JOSHUA DOUGLAS COOP
Joshua Douglas Coop.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 20, 2022 01:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester man was given a stayed 57-month prison sentence this week in Olmsted County District Court related to distributing and collecting child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Douglas Coop pleaded guilty to one felony count related to disseminating child sexual abuse material and two felony counts related to possessing similar material earlier this year in exchange for the dismissal of two other felony counts of dissemination and possessing child sexual abuse material.

District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Coop's prison sentence be stayed for 15 years while he is on supervised probation. Hayne also credited Coop with 233 days for time served.

Coop will be required to provide a DNA sample, register as a predatory offender, attend a sex offender program and he is not allowed to use the internet without approval.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the Rochester Police Department in October 2021 of an account on the social media application Kik that had uploaded child sexual abuse material. The BCA indentified an IP address that was associated with a southeast Rochester residence where Coop resided.

In April 2022, members of the BCA and RPD executed a search warrant at the residence where the found a mobile phone with several explicit videos of juveniles between the ages of 4 years and 10 years old.

Investigators found that Coop had exchanged this material with other people on Kik.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_4178.JPG
Local
Former gas plant grounds near Austin restored; no pollution detected
Thousands of tons of contaminated soil have been replaced with a growing prairie and a public trail.
December 20, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Highway 14 Intersection
Local
Olmsted County commissioners approved $418 million five-year improvement plan
Olmsted County is set to borrow up to $24 million for $83 million in projects planned for next year.
December 20, 2022 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
Lawsuit claiming negligence against YMCA for sexual assaults dismissed
A lawsuit claiming the YMCA should have done more to prevent sexual assaults was dismissed by a judge last week.
December 20, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dylan Tribute Hendrickson.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Holiday guests this week? Show them Rochester rocks
Three local musicians have live shows leading up to the Christmas weekend.
December 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed