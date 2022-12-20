Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for disseminating child sexual abuse material

ROCHESTER — A 32-year-old Rochester man was given a stayed 57-month prison sentence this week in Olmsted County District Court related to distributing and collecting child sexual abuse material.

Joshua Douglas Coop pleaded guilty to one felony count related to disseminating child sexual abuse material and two felony counts related to possessing similar material earlier this year in exchange for the dismissal of two other felony counts of dissemination and possessing child sexual abuse material.

District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Coop's prison sentence be stayed for 15 years while he is on supervised probation. Hayne also credited Coop with 233 days for time served.

Coop will be required to provide a DNA sample, register as a predatory offender, attend a sex offender program and he is not allowed to use the internet without approval.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified the Rochester Police Department in October 2021 of an account on the social media application Kik that had uploaded child sexual abuse material. The BCA indentified an IP address that was associated with a southeast Rochester residence where Coop resided.

In April 2022, members of the BCA and RPD executed a search warrant at the residence where the found a mobile phone with several explicit videos of juveniles between the ages of 4 years and 10 years old.

Investigators found that Coop had exchanged this material with other people on Kik.