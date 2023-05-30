99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man held on $200K bail for violent sex assault

The man is accused of threatening to kill a woman before strangling her during a sexual assault.

Andrew William Jones
Andrew William Jones
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:10 AM

ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old Rochester man is accused of threatening to kill a woman while he sexually assaulted her.

Andrew William Jones appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Friday, May 26, 2023, on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, domestic abuse by strangulation and domestic assault, all felonies.

Chase ordered Jones be held on an unconditional $200,000 bail. Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

Find more news important to you

According to the criminal complaint:

During a May 21, 2023, investigation into a bomb threat at Apache Mall, a woman appeared more shaken than the others. When a Rochester Police Department officer asked if she was okay, she told the officer about Jones sexually assaulting her the night prior.

ADVERTISEMENT

What began as consensual intercourse ended with Jones threatening to kill her before strangling her. He eventually stopped after the woman hit him.

The assault happened at a rural Olmsted County residence and was referred to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

Jones was intoxicated more so than usual and he strangled her harder than he meant to, he told law enforcement.

Jones was previously convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for an assault in 2017 and domestic assault by strangulation for an assault in 2016.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
New Years Eve-2.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Dani A'mor makes a return to the stage in Rochester after a struggle with illness
May 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Asked and Answered - Robin Hoelzle
Community
Robin Hoelzle on balancing 125 Live, cookie business
May 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
senior-skydiving.jpg
Local
At age 92, Pat Curry's advice is to jump from 10,500 feet
May 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Austin's Olivia Walsh 'going home' in choosing UM Crookston for college basketball
May 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Prep
Section 1A girls and boys track-and-field honor rolls
May 30, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
'You'll be fine' and 'Walk it off' and 'Try not to bleed on the carpet'
May 30, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Health Insurance Form stock photo
Health
Charity Care will become available to more patients under new law after Post Bulletin investigative report
May 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle