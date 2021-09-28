Rochester man hit by vehicle Monday evening

A 45-year-old man was injured Monday night after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while crossing the street against the light, according to Rochester police.

Rochester police were a called about 8 p.m. to the intersection of 12th Street and 11th Avenue Southeast for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man was crossing from the northside of 12th Street to the southside at 11th Avenue against the red light. A 2015 Toyota Prius was eastbound on 11th Avenue and the driver did not see the pedestrian and struck him.

A witness told police that the man walked into the driver's side of the vehicle, but an officer on scene noted in his report that the front left side of the vehicle hit the man.

The pedestrian was able to speak with police and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The man was believed to be intoxicated, according to Moilanen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old Rochester man driving the Prius was not cited.