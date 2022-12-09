Rochester man hits another man with mason jar early Friday morning

ROCHESTER — A 30-year-old Rochester man allegedly hit another man with a mason jar at the Rochester Warming Center on the 200 block of Fourth Street Southeast during the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

The man is accused of getting into an argument with a 43-year-old Rochester man and smashing a red mason jar across his face. The 43-year-old was transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for a laceration to his face.

A charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault was filed against the alleged assailant in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning.

The alleged assailant was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Following the alleged assault, the man left the scene but was found by officers about two blocks from the area, according to Moilanen.

Due to the low level of the charge, the Rochester City Attorney is handling prosecution of the case. No lawyer was listed for the man on the Minnesota court's website.