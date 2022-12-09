SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man hits another man with mason jar early Friday morning

A charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault was filed against the alleged assailant in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning.

RPD - ASSAULT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 09, 2022 11:55 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 30-year-old Rochester man allegedly hit another man with a mason jar at the Rochester Warming Center on the 200 block of Fourth Street Southeast during the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

The man is accused of getting into an argument with a 43-year-old Rochester man and smashing a red mason jar across his face. The 43-year-old was transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for a laceration to his face.

A charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault was filed against the alleged assailant in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning.

The alleged assailant was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Following the alleged assault, the man left the scene but was found by officers about two blocks from the area, according to Moilanen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the low level of the charge, the Rochester City Attorney is handling prosecution of the case. No lawyer was listed for the man on the Minnesota court's website.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ruben Michael Anthony Cortez
Local
Owatonna man charged for raping juvenile female in Olmsted County
The man is currently incarcerated in Faribault for violating his probation for a conviction of possessing child sexual abuse material in Waseca County. He is a registered predatory offender.
December 09, 2022 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Peter Eric Workman
Local
Rochester man charged for soliciting juvenile who turned out to be a cop
The man allegedly sent several sexually explicit images and videos to an undercover police officer who he thought was a 13-year-old female juvenile.
December 09, 2022 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Snow Blankets Rochester
Local
Photos: Snow blankets Rochester on Dec. 9, 2022
Rochesterites woke up to fresh snow Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022.
December 09, 2022 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Bigelow Homes
Local
'Granny flats' design gets head start in Rochester ADU push
Bigelow Homes unveils first home being marketed with an accessory dwelling unit.
December 09, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen