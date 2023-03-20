99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man hits Mayo Clinic sign after fleeing from police

Officers attempted to stop the man for running a red light before the man fled and eventually hit a stone Mayo Clinic sign.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:58 AM

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he fled police early Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD:

Rochester police attempted a traffic stop after they saw the man drive through a red light at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest. The man then fled in his vehicle, running several other red lights.

Officers did not pursue him but his vehicle was located a short time later after it crashed into a stone Mayo Clinic sign on Third Avenue.

Also Read

The man was found dazed and injured from the crash. He was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. An open alcohol container and suspected illegal drugs were found in the man's vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges related to the incident have been recommend to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester sees new system for parking enforcement and residential permits
March 20, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 12-18, 2023
March 20, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Shackletons
Arts and Entertainment
Explore the planet, or find treasures close to home this weekend
March 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bad Bad Hats
Arts and Entertainment
Thaw music festival heats things up in downtown Rochester
March 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
The Creek.jpg
Local
Next steps for Olmsted County transitional housing under review
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Pottery Play Day Ana Teaching.JPG
Local
Playing with clay: Artists create a community of support at 125 Live in Rochester
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten