Rochester man hits Mayo Clinic sign after fleeing from police

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he fled police early Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD:

Rochester police attempted a traffic stop after they saw the man drive through a red light at the intersection of Second Street Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest. The man then fled in his vehicle, running several other red lights.

Officers did not pursue him but his vehicle was located a short time later after it crashed into a stone Mayo Clinic sign on Third Avenue.

The man was found dazed and injured from the crash. He was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. An open alcohol container and suspected illegal drugs were found in the man's vehicle.

Charges related to the incident have been recommend to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.