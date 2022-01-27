State trooper hurt in Faribault crash

FARIBAULT — A Minnesota State Trooper responding to a report of a vehicle off the road Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, suffered minor injuries after another car crashed into his squad in Faribault.

Travis Duane Boetel, 51, was taken to District One Hospital in Fairbault for minor injuries. He was treated and released that night, according to Sgt. Troy Christianson. Boetel has been a member of the Minnesota State Patrol for 23 years.

Boetel's squad was parked on the right shoulder with its emergency lights on as he was assisting a vehicle in the ditch on northbound Interstate 35 at the eastbound Highway 60 ramp, according to Christianson.

A 2001 Acura Integra was northbound on the Interstate when it hit the left side of Boetel's 2018 Ford Taurus squad. Road conditions were described as snowy/icy.

FAIRBAULT: Trooper Struck - I-35 & Highway 60 - A State Trooper who responded to a car off the roadway was struck by a passing motorist while on the side of the road. The trooper is requesting EMS and is reporting rib pain. pic.twitter.com/OZ02FPZ5Lh — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) January 27, 2022

The driver of the Acura, 18-year-old Kasey Rae Kropp, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was uninjured in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Rice County Sheriff's Office, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial.