News reporting
Rochester man identified in Sunday shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis

Birahim Gildersleve, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries, and police administered life-saving efforts before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Birahim Gildersleve.PNG
Birahim Gildersleve of Rochester died after a shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Contributed / A Gildersleve
Rebecca Mitchell
September 20, 2022 05:49 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man died after he was shot in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Fade Barber Lounge in Loring Park around 5:30 a.m., as reported by the Star Tribune. A group of friends were outside the barbershop when 28-year-old Birahim Gildersleve was hit with a bullet.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and police administered life-saving efforts before transporting Gildersleve to Hennepin County Medical Center. Gildersleve died at the hospital.

An after-hours party and verbal altercation could have led to the shooting, according to early information from police. The case is being investigated.

A GoFundMe aims to support Gildersleve’s family with burial, memorial and legal services costs. Donations are accepted on the GoFundMe website , or through the Venmo or Cash App to @AdjaGildersleve.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
