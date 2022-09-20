Rochester man identified in Sunday shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man died after he was shot in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near Fade Barber Lounge in Loring Park around 5:30 a.m., as reported by the Star Tribune. A group of friends were outside the barbershop when 28-year-old Birahim Gildersleve was hit with a bullet.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and police administered life-saving efforts before transporting Gildersleve to Hennepin County Medical Center. Gildersleve died at the hospital.

An after-hours party and verbal altercation could have led to the shooting, according to early information from police. The case is being investigated.

A GoFundMe aims to support Gildersleve’s family with burial, memorial and legal services costs. Donations are accepted on the GoFundMe website , or through the Venmo or Cash App to @AdjaGildersleve.