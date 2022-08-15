Rochester man injured after falling off motorcycle

ELBA, Minn. — An 28-year-old man was injured after falling off his motorcycle at 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022.

A 2000 Honda motorcycle left Minnesota Highway 74 at Winona County Road 26, causing the driver to fall off the motorcycle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Atter Kulng Mogndal of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Ambulance also responded.