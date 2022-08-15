Rochester man injured after falling off motorcycle
The 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Saturday with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ELBA, Minn. — An 28-year-old man was injured after falling off his motorcycle at 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022.
A 2000 Honda motorcycle left Minnesota Highway 74 at Winona County Road 26, causing the driver to fall off the motorcycle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The two people, from New Paris, Indiana, were transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse Sunday with non-life threatening injuries.
The largest U.S. home infusion pharmacy firm with locations in every state recently added Rochester Home Infusion to its team.
The driver, Atter Kulng Mogndal of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Ambulance also responded.
Registration underway for participating schools in Dodge, Goodhue, Mower and Olmsted counties.
A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest.
A 44-year-old man lost the tip of his finger while shooting at a gun range near Rochester.
A Kellogg man was killed and his passenger critically injured following a one-vehicle crash Sunday near Genoa.