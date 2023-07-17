Rochester man injured after two-vehicle crash on West Circle Drive

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, July 15, 2023, in Rochester.

A 2019 Toyota Highlander was southbound on West Circle Drive when it collided with a 2021 Ford Explorer driving westbound on 19th Street Northwest at 5:14 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, Nik Bredehoft, 28, of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Linda Boonsurmsuwongse Hasadsri, 45, of Rochester, was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.

The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department also responded to the scene.