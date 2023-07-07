Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester man injured in car versus vehicle crash Thursday morning

A 54-year-old Rochester man was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:41 AM

ROCHESTER — A 54-year-old Rochester man was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with an SUV around 9:54 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A 31-year-old Rochester woman in a GMC Terrain was southbound on West Circle Drive waiting to turn left onto Wilder Drive. Her light turned red and she turned. Her vehicle collided with an Indian Roadmaster motorcycle driven by the 54-year-old Rochester man.

Witnesses on Wilder Driver told police that their light turned green and then the crash happened.

The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
