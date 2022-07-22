SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash in Wabasha County

The motorcyclist was driving west on Highway 60 at Wabasha County Road 13 when the motorcycle lost control and struck a guard rail.

Lake City - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 22, 2022 12:59 PM
WABASHA COUNTY — A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 60 Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Wabasha County.

Tyler James Bale, 33, of Rochester, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle west on Highway 60 at Wabasha County Road 13 at 8:12 p.m. when it lost control and struck a guard rail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Bale was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys campus with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Ambulance and Lake City Fire Department responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLS
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
