Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash in Wabasha County
The motorcyclist was driving west on Highway 60 at Wabasha County Road 13 when the motorcycle lost control and struck a guard rail.
WABASHA COUNTY — A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 60 Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Wabasha County.
Tyler James Bale, 33, of Rochester, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle west on Highway 60 at Wabasha County Road 13 at 8:12 p.m. when it lost control and struck a guard rail, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Bale was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys campus with non-life threatening injuries.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Lake City Ambulance and Lake City Fire Department responded to the crash.
