Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Rochester
A 52-year-old Rochester man was injured after trying to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway.
ROCHESTER — A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered severe injuries after being ejected from his motorcycle after trying to avoid a deer, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
According to Schueller, a witness said the man was traveling westbound on the 6000 block of Salem Road Southwest when a deer came out of a ditch onto the roadway. The man tried to avoid the deer and his motorcycle crashed, ejecting him from the seat.
The man suffered a severe non-life threatening injury to his left leg, according to Schueller, who said that first responders provided aid.
The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Ambulance.
