Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash Wednesday

ROCHESTER — A 30-year-old Rochester man was injured after his motorcycle crashed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

A witness told deputies they saw the motorcycle lose control on some gravel on 75th Street Northwest, just east of U.S. Highway 52 around 6 p.m, and drive into the ditch.

Responding deputies saw blood coming from the man's ears but his injuries are unknown. When he was transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys he was alert and talking.