News Local

Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash Wednesday

Responding Olmsted County Sheriff deputies saw blood coming from the man's ears but his injuries are unknown.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:14 AM

ROCHESTER — A 30-year-old Rochester man was injured after his motorcycle crashed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

A witness told deputies they saw the motorcycle lose control on some gravel on 75th Street Northwest, just east of U.S. Highway 52 around 6 p.m, and drive into the ditch.

Responding deputies saw blood coming from the man's ears but his injuries are unknown. When he was transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys he was alert and talking.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
