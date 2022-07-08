SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man injured in scooter crash Thursday

A Rochester man is likely in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Rochester.

RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 08, 2022 09:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Rochester man was injured after his electric scooter crashed Thursday, July 8, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, video footage of the incidents shows the man was traveling northbound on South Broadway when his vehicle took a slight right off the roadway into a parking lot where he hit a large concrete pole and then an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Also Read
DoubleTree by Hilton
Exclusive
Local
UMR's big bet: University expects growth despite college enrollment drops nationwide
University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Carrell answers 10 questions about UMR's future.
July 08, 2022 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Liz Quackenbush
Exclusive
Local
Remembering Liz Quackenbush: Foundation started to share her educational beliefs and values
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
July 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

The man had a head injury and was unconscious when police arrived. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and is more than likely in critical condition, said Moilanen.

The department is looking into recommending charges for a passerby who first arrived on the scene and failed to render aid, Moilanen said.

The name of the man injured in the crash has not been released.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
070722 Covid map.JPG
Local
Region's COVID numbers bounce back to low-transmission status
Weekly federal reports show new cases and hospitalization rates return to lowest category after a couple weeks of fluctuation.
July 08, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RPD - ARRESTS.png
Local
2 men arrested in connection with June Rochester drive-by shooting
Police also allegedly found fentanyl and methamphetamine in the men's residence.
July 08, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Caledonia map.png
Local
One injured after crash on Highway 44 north of Caledonia
The 33-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries after his car left the roadway.
July 08, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
fighter-jet-7061734_1920.jpg
Local
Top Gun, G-forces and Mayo Clinic's role in developing the G-Suit
German aircraft maker saw the G-Suit and knew the war was lost
July 08, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man