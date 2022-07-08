Rochester man injured in scooter crash Thursday

ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Rochester man was injured after his electric scooter crashed Thursday, July 8, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, video footage of the incidents shows the man was traveling northbound on South Broadway when his vehicle took a slight right off the roadway into a parking lot where he hit a large concrete pole and then an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The man had a head injury and was unconscious when police arrived. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and is more than likely in critical condition, said Moilanen.

The department is looking into recommending charges for a passerby who first arrived on the scene and failed to render aid, Moilanen said.

The name of the man injured in the crash has not been released.