Rochester man injured in two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County
The two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 14 Saturday night near Marion when they collided.
MARION — A Rochester man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision Saturday, Sept. 18, on US Highway 14.
Miguel Angel Ramirez Carmona, 45, of Rochester, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry, and Tang Nguyen, 43, also of Rochester, was driving 2018 Toyota RAV4 when the two vehicles collided while traveling eastbound on Highway 14 at 7:50 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Nguyen was taken to Olmsted Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Carmona was uninjured.
The Rochester Fire Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
