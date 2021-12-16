SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man killed by fallen tree Wednesday night

The 65-year-old man was outside around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Dec. 15, 2021, when a tree fell on him and his truck.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 16, 2021 08:45 AM
Share

A 65-year-old Rochester man was killed Wednesday night when a tree fell on him.

Also Read
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman identified the man as Keith Alan Dickman, of Rochester.

Emergency responders were called about 8 p.m. to the 3500 block of Collegeview Road East in Haverhill Township for a report of a man struck by a tree, according to Rossman.

According to witnesses, the residents of the home were hosting a gathering on Wednesday evening. Dickman went outside to smoke a cigarette and shortly after, the tornado sirens sounded. Those inside the home went to the basement and once there, realized Dickman was not with them, Rossman said. When the sirens stopped sounding, one of the group went outside to look for him and saw that a tree had fallen on Dickman's pickup.

Dickman was found next to the pickup, under the tree, Rossman said. The group worked to get part of the tree off Dickman and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived. With the assistance of deputies, Rochester police and firefighters, Dickman was removed from under the tree and taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rossman said Dickman suffered a head injury.

The tree was estimated to have been about 40 feet tall and broke off about 10 feet up from its base.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link