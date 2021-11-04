SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash in Austin

Dean Allen Sinnwell., 53, was killed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Mower County.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 04, 2021 08:10 AM
Share

ROSE CREEK -- A 53-year-old Rochester man was killed Wednesday after the garbage truck he was driving rolled on Interstate 90 east of Austin.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as Dean Allen Sinnwell.

Sinnwell was westbound on Interstate 90 in Windom Township in a 2018 Mack dump truck just before noon when the truck entered the median and rolled. The truck came to rest on the southside of eastbound lanes.

Sinnwell was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin but died as a result of his injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYMOWER COUNTYAUSTINROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts