Rochester man killed in single-vehicle crash in Austin

ROSE CREEK -- A 53-year-old Rochester man was killed Wednesday after the garbage truck he was driving rolled on Interstate 90 east of Austin.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the man as Dean Allen Sinnwell.

Sinnwell was westbound on Interstate 90 in Windom Township in a 2018 Mack dump truck just before noon when the truck entered the median and rolled. The truck came to rest on the southside of eastbound lanes.

Sinnwell was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin but died as a result of his injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.