Rochester man killed in Zumbrota crash on Highway 58
The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree.
ZUMBROTA — A Rochester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 58.
Wayne Paul Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was driving a 1996 Buick Park Avenue north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree near the intersection with West Ninth St. at 12:11 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Peterson was killed in the crash while his passenger, Sharon Marie Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Zumbrota Ambulance responded to the incident.
Exclusive
Two Mayo High School students who work at Pasquale's Pizzeria and their family were displaced by a fire Saturday.
Of the new positive cases this past week, 59% were vaccinated individuals.
In total, the Catholic school system raised $101,958 during the campaign.
Eric Martinez pleaded guilty in Houston County District Court on Jan. 25, 2022. He was sentenced that same day by Judge Terrence Walters to a year of supervised probation. The sentence is a stay of adjudication, meaning that if he successfully completes his probationary sentence, the charge will be dismissed.
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, purchased Rochester's River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Hayne found 41-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein incompetent. Hussein had pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. .