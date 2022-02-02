SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man killed in Zumbrota crash on Highway 58

The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree.

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 02, 2022 05:19 PM
ZUMBROTA — A Rochester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 58.

Wayne Paul Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was driving a 1996 Buick Park Avenue north on Highway 58 when it lost control and struck a tree near the intersection with West Ninth St. at 12:11 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Peterson was killed in the crash while his passenger, Sharon Marie Peterson, 76, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Zumbrota Ambulance responded to the incident.

