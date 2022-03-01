SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Driver says cocaine, marijuana led to 100-plus-mph chase

The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI, fleeing in a motor vehicle, hit and run crash and speeding.

U.S. Highway 14 Vehicle Fire
Traffic is backed up in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 as firefighters respond to a vehicle fire in Rochester on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 01, 2022 11:06 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement and a vehicle fire that snarled traffic Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2022.

Juan Paulo Martinez Jr. 24, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree DWI, careless driving and traffic collision.

A trooper was in the area of eastbound U.S. Highway 14 and Minnesota Highway 57 around 4:15 p.m. Monday when the trooper spotted a Mazda 6 speeding. Court records note that the vehicle was clocked going 118 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Juan Martinez 2.28.22
Juan Martinez
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

The trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle to perform a traffic stop, following the vehicle onto southbound Olmsted County Road 34 and then onto Country Club Road, where it "appeared to have run a stop sign," the criminal complaint states. The trooper "observed the vehicle fishtail and appear to almost enter a ditch before regaining control and reentering eastbound Highway 14."

The trooper caught up with the Mazda on Highway 14 and recorded the vehicle's license plate before discontinuing the pursuit. Other Minnesota State Patrol troopers located the vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 14 just east of Seventh Street in Rochester and saw a man, later identified as Martinez, running away from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle caught fire, which forced law enforcement to stop traffic on a portion of Highway 14 for about 20 minutes as Rochester firefighters worked to put out the fire.

At the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, Martinez reportedly told troopers "that his speed, and his choice to flee from the troopers were due to him being under the influence of marijuana and cocaine," the criminal complaint states.

Troopers were able to stop Martinez and arrest him. It was later learned that Martinez allegedly hit another vehicle while fleeing.

Also Read
Seth Sorenson
Local
Rochester man sentenced to probation for police chase, drug charges
Seth Tyler Sorenson, 28, pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
March 01, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Joshua Lee Winsky
Local
Man registered as a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Southeast Rochester
The Rochester Police Department sent a notification that Joshua Lee Winsky will be moving to Rochester on March 1, 2022.
February 28, 2022 04:00 PM
Michael Yzaguirre
Local
Rochester man charged with stealing vehicle
The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and obstructing the legal process.
February 28, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: MINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
Dan Feehan
Local
2-time Democrat candidate Dan Feehan says he won't run for Congress
A special election will be held in August to elect a rep to fill out the remainder of the term of Jim Hagedorn, who died two weeks ago.
March 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Chatfield Mayor Russell Smith.JPG
Local
Hotels, apartments -- no deal too big for Chatfield in 2022
The city has been without a hotel for 10 years and hasn't had a new apartment building in nearly 20 years.
March 01, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation web art
Local
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards $220,818 in grants
Funds will support 3,562 young children in school and early childhood care.
March 01, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
IMG_7799 EDIT.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Bryon Bothun greets the world as it arrives at Rochester's doorstep
"We are so much the same. The differences that we have are 2% of all our characteristics. 98% of our human characteristics we share in common. In my opinion, whether you and I speak another language is almost non-important," RPS Bilingual Coordinator Bryon Bothun said.
March 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer