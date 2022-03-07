SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester man loses $3,100 in banking scam

A 29-year-old man reported to Rochester police Saturday afternoon, March 5, 2022, that he sent the money over the digital payment app Zelle.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 07, 2022 09:49 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is out $3,100 after falling prey to a scammer pretending to be from his bank's fraud department.

The 29-year-old man called Rochester police around 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, to report the scam. He told officers he received a call from a man pretending to be from US Bank's fraud department and stating that there were fraudulent charges on the 29-year-old's account.

The man on the phone seemed "very well versed" and the 29-year-old man let his guard down, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The 29-year-old man gave the caller his email address and then received an email with a verification code from what appeared to be a Wells Fargo Bank email. The man provided the caller with the code and then was told to open up his mobile banking app and was walked through a series of steps, which ultimately led to the man transferring $2,000 and then $1,100 through the app Zelle.

The man realized after hanging up that he had been scammed.

