Rochester man loses $3,100 in banking scam

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is out $3,100 after falling prey to a scammer pretending to be from his bank's fraud department.

The 29-year-old man called Rochester police around 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, to report the scam. He told officers he received a call from a man pretending to be from US Bank's fraud department and stating that there were fraudulent charges on the 29-year-old's account.

The man on the phone seemed "very well versed" and the 29-year-old man let his guard down, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The 29-year-old man gave the caller his email address and then received an email with a verification code from what appeared to be a Wells Fargo Bank email. The man provided the caller with the code and then was told to open up his mobile banking app and was walked through a series of steps, which ultimately led to the man transferring $2,000 and then $1,100 through the app Zelle.

The man realized after hanging up that he had been scammed.