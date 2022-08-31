Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man loses $7,000 in online scam

Suspect requested man purchase gift cards from four stores following a false identity theft alert.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 31, 2022 09:50 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who lost $7,000 to a recent computer scam said the timing of the incident led to his becoming yet another victim to a growing number of online predators.

“He said he knows better than to do this type of thing, but his mind was elsewhere as the situation unfolded,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Wednesday.

Also Read
RPD - THEFT.png
Local
Nonprofit's buses fall prey to catalytic converter theft
Four catalytic converters were reported stolen from Ability Building Community buses Sunday morning.
August 31, 2022 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
testing.jpg
Local
Rochester students fall 13.7% in math, 10.2% in reading on MCA tests
The MCA tests students in grades 3-11. Because of the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Education did not provide results for either 2020 or 2021.
August 31, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The 71-year-old reported that his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 with a full screen notice that he was the subject of identity theft. It prompted him to make a phone call.

When he called the number provided, he was told a Visa representative would call him, and that person eventually instructed him to buy gift cards from four different stores – Home Depot, HyVee, Best Buy and JCPenney – in order to preserve his money.

He was instructed to provide the person on the phone with the redemption numbers, which allowed the suspect to use the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said any request to purchase gift cards by an unknown person should be considered suspect.

“That’s going to be the biggest red flags these days,” the police captain said, encouraging people to be alert related to online and phone requests.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Med City Mover
Local
Med City Mover leaving Rochester
The automated Med City Mover shuttle is ending its yearlong test under a Minnesota Department of Transportation program.
August 31, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 28-September 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 31, 2022 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools sued over gym class injury
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 31, 2022 07:14 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Century High School
Local
Remodel, build, grow: $380 million invested in school buildings across Rochester area over five years
From Byron to Plainview-Elgin-Millville, area school districts have been asking voters to green-light some substantial upgrades.
August 31, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer