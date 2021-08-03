Rochester man makes court appearance for more pornography charges

A Rochester man already facing dozens of child pornography charges made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning on three additional felony charges.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 26, is charged with three counts of possession of pornographic work. He made his first appearance in front of Judge Pamela King on Tuesday morning, when she ordered him released on conditions including that he submit to GPS monitoring and not have contact with anyone younger than 18.

In the most recent case, Pichurin is alleged to have sent sexually explicit images and messages to a girl in Ohio who was younger than 18.

Spread across four cases, Pichurin already faces a combined 56 charges, which includes 10 counts of possession of pornographic work, 21 counts of use of minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, one count of dissemination of pornographic work involving a minor, 21 counts of possession of pornographic work of a person younger than 13 and four counts of soliciting a juvenile. He has been released on bail in those cases.

All the cases stem from January 2021 search warrants executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint and Pichurin's laptop was taken.

Pichurin's next court appearance in all five cases is scheduled for Aug. 24.