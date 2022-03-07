Rochester man ordered held on $200K bail on burglary charge and harassment order violation

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man alleged to have broken into the home of a woman he was ordered to have no contact with is being held on $200,000 unconditional bail.

Casio Devon Gilliam, 29, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony first-degree burglary, gross misdemeanor third-degree damage to property and misdemeanor violate a domestic abuse no contact order.

At his first appearance on the charges Monday morning, March 7, 2022, Judge Christina Stevens set unconditional bail at $200,000. She did not set a conditional bail.

Rochester police were called just after 4 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 1900 block of Spruce Meadows Drive Southeast by a woman reporting that she could see Gilliam in her home via her home's security system, according to Rochester police Capt Casey Moilanen.

The 31-year-old woman was not home at the time of the incident but her roommate was at the residence.

The woman told police that Gilliam was not supposed to be at the residence because she had an active domestic abuse no contact order against him. Through the home's interior cameras, the woman was able to see that Gilliam was damaging property, according to Moilanen. An estimated $860 in damage was caused.

Officers arrived and found him hiding under a bed and had to pull him out from underneath, Moilanen said.

Gilliam admitted to damaging the woman's property, stating that he was "blowing off steam," according to the criminal complaint.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.