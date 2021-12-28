SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man pleads guilty in district court to pornography charges

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin also has entered guilty pleas in a federal court case, and in expected to be sentenced in early 2022.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin mug
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 28, 2021 08:51 AM
The Rochester man charged with dozens of felonies for exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with minors on social media pleaded guilty Monday to 10 felony charges.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court to 10 charges of possession of pornographic work. Forty-nine other felony charges were dismissed Monday as part of the plea deal, including 21 counts of use of minor in sexual performance/pornographic work, 21 counts of possession of pornographic work of a person younger than 13 and four counts of soliciting a juvenile.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2022. The sentence in the district court case will run concurrent with any sentence imposed in a pending federal case in which Pichurin has also entered guilty pleas, according to the plea agreement.

In September, Pichurin pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor. In that case, Pichurin "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce" a girl between the ages of 9 and 10 years old at the time to "engage in sexually explicit conduct," according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on March 9, 2022.

The five district court cases are a result of a January 2021 search warrant executed by members of the Rochester Police Department following a child pornography complaint. Pichurin's laptop was taken as a result of the search warrant.

