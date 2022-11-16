SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after police found the weapon in his Rochester residence. Jackson has several felony convictions and is prohibited from owning a firearm.

gavel crime courts
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 16, 2022 03:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 49-year-old Rochester man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Marcus Anthony Jackson was found to have a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol following a May 2022 search warrant at Jackson's residence by the Rochester Police Department. Jackson has multiple felony convictions in Olmsted, Ramsey and Hennepin counties and is ineligible to own a firearm.

Also Read
20221116_152427.jpg
Business
Local investor gets into the movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
NAACP logo
Local
Rochester NAACP hosts banquet celebrating Black businesses Nov. 19
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.
November 16, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
International Walk to School Day
Local
Time magazine gives nod to education program co-created by Rochester Public Schools' Pekel
The creation of the program received some high-level funding from the The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
November 16, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

"At the beginning of the search, Jackson indicated there were no firearms present. However, as an officer began to search above the kitchen cabinets, Jackson informed the officer that he had a gun above the refrigerator," Luger wrote in a news release.

Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Joan N. Erickson to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Rochester Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew S. Ebert is prosecuting the case.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man charged with alleged repeated sexual assault of juvenile released on own recognizance
David Allan Kochen, 38, of Rochester, is facing charges related to allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years.
November 16, 2022 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
City Hall Pine Island.jpg
Local
Four Goodhue County cities hire lobbyist to advocate for North Zumbro Sanitary Sewer District project
Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Pine Island and Goodhue will make a capital infrastructure request for the proposed regional wastewater treatment plant during the 2023 legislative session.
November 16, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Derrick Days OCADC.jpg
Local
South St. Paul man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Rochester man
Derrick Timothy Days, 29, of South Saint Paul, pleaded guilty to murdering Todd Lorne Banks Jr., 28, of Rochester, in June 2021 following a disagreement during a dice game in downtown Rochester.
November 16, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
St Charles map.png
Local
Semi collides with car on Interstate 90 near St. Charles
The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
November 16, 2022 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe