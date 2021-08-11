SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man pleads not guilty in March 2019 homicide

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court to a charge of second-degree murder with intent not premeditated.

Ayub Iman
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 11, 2021 07:57 AM
A second man charged in the fatal March 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder with intent not premeditated. Iman has been held on $1 million unconditional bail since June 2019. Iman made a demand for a jury trial, which has been scheduled for February 2022.

Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget's Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble had multiple gunshot wounds, and was determined to have died from those wounds, which included at least one head wound and another to the abdomen, according to court documents.

A second man, Muhidin Omar Abukar, also has been charged in connection to the incident. He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since his arrest in August 2019. A jury trial is scheduled for the end of March.

