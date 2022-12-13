SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man rehashes 2020 election, other off-topic theories at City Council meeting

In addition, he restated discredited allegations that hidden symbols at the Rochester Public Library are meant to attract pedophiles. He was referred to police.

Jason Tupper.jpg
Rochester resident Jason Tupper is shown in an image from a Rochester City Council video, speaking to the council on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, during the council's open-comment period.
City of Rochester video image
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 13, 2022 12:10 PM
ROCHESTER — Confrontation entered Monday’s public comment period as the Rochester City Council began its final meeting of the year.

Rochester resident Jason Tupper spoke to the council regarding a list of issues he said he planned to address in four-minute monthly blocks during future meetings, among them the COVID-19 vaccine and elections.

“It’s been proven the elections were stolen in 2020,” he said without offering evidence other than alluding to the Twitter social media platform.

From there, he said he also plans to address human trafficking, which he linked to his previous allegations that hidden symbols intended to attract pedophiles have been found in the Rochester Public Library.

Rochester City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage addressed the hidden-symbols issue during the council’s Oct. 17 meeting , stating the allegations appear to be based on five-year-old discredited online commentary.

He added that residents who believe criminal activity is occurring should contact the police department, rather than bringing concerns to a council meeting.

Monday, Council President Brooke Carlson stepped in to stop Tupper from talking about his library concerns.

“Can we stay away from that topic, please?” she said.

Tupper, the fifth and final speaker of the comment period, declined, stating that Spindler-Krage’s statements in October didn’t have legal standing, and that he had taken the issue to the police department but saw no change at the library.

“It’s my freedom of speech, and I can say whatever I want,” he told Carlson. “How can we express our feelings if we are not allowed to address the things that concern us in the community?” he said.

Carlson again invited him to change the topic.

“If you have other things to say, please say them,” she said. “You have a minute left.”

Tupper sat down, stating he’d address other issues at future meetings.

For months, the City Council sought to develop a reasonable system to allow for public comment, and in October opted to enforce an existing rule that limited speakers to one comment period a month.

The decision came after Spindler-Krage acknowledged council members did not want to change other practices, which could have included opting to not record the comments during the regular meeting, which is the practice of the Rochester School Board and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

While the comment period is considered an official part of the regular City Council meeting, council rules state members don't respond to questions or requests during the 20-minute period.

Council guidelines state requested replies are typically made directly to speakers in following days or at the end of the council meeting, if an immediate public response is possible.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017.
