Rochester man reportedly assaulted detention deputy at Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

A Rochester man could face a felony charge after he reportedly assaulted an Olmsted County Adult Detention deputy who stepped in to break up a fight.

Joseph Patrick Martin II, 32, could face a charge of felony fourth-degree assault on a correctional employee for an incident that is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 12, 2021.

Martin was reportedly in custody at the detetion center at the time and hit another detainee with a food tray before punching the man multiple times. During the course of that assault, a detention deputy attempted to break up the fight and was punched in the head by Martin, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The 70-year-old deputy who has been with the Sheriff's Office for at least two decades had scratches on his neck and cheek as well as a sore and stiff right shoulder and neck. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

A second deputy had to step in to stop the assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin had not been officially charged for the alleged incident as of Friday morning.