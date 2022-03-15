SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man reportedly told teen 'I'm going to shoot you' before firing gun

The 66-year-old man also told police that the 15-year-old boy pulled a knife on him Sunday night, March 13, 2022.

Steven Hart
Steven Hart
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 15, 2022 08:32 AM
ROCHESTER — The 66-year-old man arrested Sunday evening, March 13, 2022, for allegedly shooting a teenager told police he had a knife pulled him on before firing the single shot that wounded the 15-year-old boy.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police had initially reported that he had been shot in the leg but court records indicate the teenager was shot in the groin and "may lose his reproductive organs entirely," according to the criminal complaint.

Steven Allen Hart, 66, is expected to make his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning on felony charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since shortly after the incident.

Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy driving through Southeast Rochester was flagged down by a citizen in regard to a 13-year-old boy running down the street. While the deputy was speaking with the boy in the former K-Mart parking lot, he "heard a gunshot ring out from the north," the criminal complaint states.

Moments later, a second deputy found three boys, ages 13, 14 and 15, running from the area of the gunshot.

"The 15-year-old had been shot in the groin," the criminal complaint states. "The boy was panicking and appeared to be in immense pain."

The teenager told the deputy he had vandalized the bus stop and as he ran through a backyard a bearded man confronted him and his friends. The teen said he took out his pocketknife and the man said "I'm going to shoot you" and then did so, the criminal complaint states. A knife was found in the boy's pocket.

The "bearded man," later identified as Hart, called police from his home to report that he was the shooter.

"He said that the boy, whom Hart did not know, had pulled a knife on him," the complaint states. "Officers found Hart,who still had the handgun holstered to his hip."

