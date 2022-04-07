Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man reports necklace taken off neck in store parking lot

This is not the first time the Rochester Police Department have taken a report of thieves removing jewelry off the wearer.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 07, 2022 09:03 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 60-year-old Rochester man had his necklace removed from his neck in a jewelry scam last weekend.

The man reported the incident, which took place around 3 p.m on Saturday, April 2, 2022, to police on Wednesday. The man told police he was at Walmart South walking in the parking lot when a black van pulled up and a couple got out an approached him with what he thought was jewelry, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Also Read
gavel court crime
Local
Medical company CEO owes $6 million in taxes, federally charged with tax evasion
The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota announced Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, is charged with tax evasion. Lindberg is a pharmacist and the CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings LLC, a Mounds View-based company, which has locations in Duluth and Rochester.
April 06, 2022 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights
Local
Surveying equipment stolen from Stewartville truck
It is unclear when exactly the equipment was taken but the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, that it could have happened between Jan. 1 and April 4, 2022.
April 06, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
JUSTIN JOLLY 4-6-22
Local
Man arrested for shots fired incident in Southeast Rochester
A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night, April 5, 2022, on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
April 06, 2022 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

The couple said something to the man, but he did not understand what. Moilanen said the man reported that the couple appeared to want him to try on some necklaces and bracelets. The couple put the items on the man then gestured for him to keep it and left. It wasn't until the man got into the store that he realized his necklace, valued at $1,500, was gone.

In summer 2021, police took multiple reports of similar incidents. All the victims were older Asian individuals. Police said that the latest victim was also Asian.

Police have cautioned that if you are approached by someone attempting to put jewelry on your body, they are more than likely trying to remove and steal the jewelry you are already wearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen has previously urged residents to “quickly disengage contact” if approached by someone who wants to show or sell them jewelry.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Starlite Motel was first home for Rochester starlet Lea Thompson
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 07, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Akiko Ostlund 02.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Lanesboro artist-in-residence's puppets are activists' allies
“People’s guard goes down when you have these funny little creatures talk about difficult, intense topics," says artist Akiko Ostlund, who sets up shop here April 11.
April 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Silver Lake Dam
Local
7 takeaways from community discussion of proposed Silver Lake improvements
Community members voiced concerns and raised questions about $23.34 million proposal during 2.5-hour forum as city staff outlined plans linked to state-required dredging.
April 06, 2022 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
01 112321-ELTON-HILLS-BRIDGE-1008220.jpg
Local
Street construction season has started in Rochester. Here are some projects to watch
Large-scale projects are planned, from the next phase of projects started last year to the creation of new trails
April 06, 2022 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports