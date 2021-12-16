Rochester man resentenced after felony charges vacated in appeal

A Rochester man who was convicted by a jury in Olmsted County District Court in January 2019 and later had the conviction overturned was sentenced Thursday on the charges after entering an Alford plea in October.

Merwin Andrew Coleman, 33, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Christina Stevens to up to 15 years of probation. He was also given a stayed prison sentences of 88 months and 117 months.

Coleman was convicted by a jury in January 2019 of first-degree burglary-assault and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The convictions were vacated in April 2021 by Stevens after Coleman successfully appealed on the grounds that his previous attorney erroneously advised him that if he were to testify during trial he would be admitting to the crime.

"In an effort to avoid the alleged victim from testifying at trial on second occasion and recognizing the Defendant has already served significant prison sentence (1,160 days) the parties reached an agreement staying execution of the remaining prison sentence," Coleman's attorney Zachary Bauer wrote in a motion for a dispositional departure at sentencing.

Coleman entered an Alford plea in October admitting there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of both offenses, but did not admit guilt himself.

In June 2018, a Stewartville woman called the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office from a neighbor’s house to report that she had been raped, according to court documents. She identified Coleman as the perpetrator.

In arguing for dispositional departure, which is a sentence other than what is recommended in the state's sentencing guidelines, Bauer argued that Coleman would be able to better receive sex offender treatment while out in the community rather than in prison as the remaining time on his sentence would not be enough to complete the program while incarcerated.

Coleman received credit for 1,160 days he already served, both while awaiting trial and following his conviction in January 2019.

Bauer also noted that Coleman was employed and had found housing — something that showed his amenability to societal expectations as well as those of probation. Echoing his attorney's sentiments, Coleman said he wanted to show the court that he could be a productive member of society.

The up-to-15-year-probationary sentence includes conditions that Coleman enter into and successfully complete sex offender treatment. He must also register as a predatory offender.